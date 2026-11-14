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Buffalo Bills activate Jordan Hancock from IR, release Te’Cory Couch
By Chris Trapasso,3 days ago
The Buffalo Bills have made a few internal transactions ahead of their Week 10 game against the Jets inside MetLife Stadium. Hancock had a tremendous summer at training camp and the preseason but has been out since Week 2 with what clearly was a pretty serious hamstring injury. Suddenly, the Bills have plenty of safety depth in their secondary.