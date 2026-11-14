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Who should run Nvidia? Our picks for Jensen Huang’s successor, whether the board likes it or not
By Todd BishopJohn Cook,4 days ago
Nvidia’s board says it’s too early to speculate about who will succeed Jensen Huang. Sorry, we’re having too much fun coming up with names. The board said in a statement Friday that it’s still choosing a search firm and hasn’t formally engaged any candidates. That came after the Financial Times reported that the board had approached Arm CEO Rene Haas — a name John had presciently floated when we recorded this week’s GeekWire Podcast on Thursday.