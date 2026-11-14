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Survivor 51 episode 9: Which player is currently the x-factor?
4 days ago
As we get prepared to see Survivor 51 episode 9 on CBS in a matter of days, does it not feel like a shake-up is in order? Consider the fact that Jelly played her idol, multiple Shots in the Dark were used, and the Tethered Idol is no more now that Kristin is out of the game. Several advantages have been flushed and while Carter may still have his idol, he also will need to strategically regroup.