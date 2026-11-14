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Falcons Down Dutchmen, Move to 3-0
12 days ago
GRANTHAM, Pa. – The Messiah Men's Basketball team was back in action earlier tonight at home against Lebanon Valley College, with the Falcons winning 103-85, starting the season 3-0 for the first time since the 2014-15 season. In the first half, the Falcons used a big run five minutes in to pull away, leading by nearly 20 points at the break. In the second half, the Dutchmen used an early run to try and claw back into the game, but the Falcons settled down and began firing again, hitting triple digits for the second time this season, winning 103-85. Cory Hogan had 22 points and eight rebounds. Benjamin Harrison had 17 points, while Jordan Edwards-Saliu had 13 points and 14 rebounds.