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A White Corvette Left a Dealership on a Reprogrammed Key Fob. A Federal Complaint Says the Same Programmer Went Car to Car
By Shawn Henry,8 days ago
A federal complaint against Jomaar Andre Taylor of Washington, D.C., describes a theft method that needs no broken glass: a white Corvette left a dealership after a key fob was reprogrammed, according to WUSA9's reporting on the court documents. Taylor is charged with transporting a stolen motor vehicle, possessing a stolen motor vehicle across state lines, and conspiracy. Those are allegations, and he is presumed innocent. This is a case of key fob programmer theft, and the part that matters to owners is how little the law says about who can use one.