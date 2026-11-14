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Hurricanes Sweep Global Series with 5-1 Win Over Kraken
By Zach M.,4 days ago
Stop us if you’ve heard this before: the Carolina Hurricanes won another game. After defeating the Seattle Kraken 4-1 Thursday night, they swept the Global Series Saturday night, winning 5-1. In total, the Hurricanes outscored the Kraken 9-2 and played 120 minutes of dominant hockey. Whether it’s in North America or Finland, “The Machine” doesn’t slow down for anyone. That said, they became the first team in NHL history to win their first four games outside of North America.