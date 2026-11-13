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Greg Norman Once Refused to Build a Golf Course Here—Then Turned the Land Into His Own Dreamy Colorado Ranch
By Rob Brinkley,8 days ago
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links." It's easy to understand why Kirsten and Greg Norman don't mind making the 2,200-mile leap from their sleek, yacht-inspired home in Florida to their remote log lodge in northwest Colorado. Traffic? Only if you count the elk. Noise? Not a peep. Humidity? Almost zero. And there isn't one hint of big-city light pollution. "We are blanketed with stars that are so clear," says Greg, "and seem so close."