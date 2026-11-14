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“Really magical,” Great Falls Symphony Orchestra, Symphonic Choir perform Sunday
By Jenn Rowell,3 days ago
The second piece of the Great Falls Symphony’s Sunday concert is probably the reason Jay Gregg is here. “I remember where I was and when I first heard it,” he said. The piece is O Salutaris Hostia, written by Eriks Esenvalds in 2008, and will be performed a cappella by the Great Falls Symphonic Choir as Gregg makes his conducting debut as choirmaster.