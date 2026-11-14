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Marxism in Kids Movies and How to Be A Nusiance on Thanksgiving
By Ryan… duh,4 days ago
Running out of things to talk about on Thanksgiving? Do you want all the attention to be on you for once?. Then here’s some good news for you! Ryan (but not really) is here for the first episode of the 4 Minute Podcast. Today’s episode covers the cinematic classic that is the Bee Movie. Is there a deeper socio-economic message beneath this masterpiece? Tune in to find out what Ryan (but not really) thinks.