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Richard L. Schutz, 81, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)
By Sponsor Content,4 days ago
Richard L. Schutz (1945 – 2026) Richard L. Schutz, 81, of Hellertown, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, at Arden Courts of Easton. Born in Allentown on Nov. 13, 1945, Richard was the son of the late Charles Anthony and Irene (Porubic) Schutz. Richard proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, he was employed as a laborer in the construction industry. He dedicated 25 years of service to Laborers’ International Union Local 472 in New Jersey and was also a member of Laborers’ International Union Local 158 in Pennsylvania. Through his years of hard work, Richard demonstrated the dedication and commitment of a generation that took pride in an honest day’s work.