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Two more mornings below freezing as slow warming trend begins; precipitation remains in future periphery
By Jessica Blum,3 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A crisp, fall pattern will persist through the weekend across Nebraska. A slow warming trend will take hold into early next week before another storm system brings precipitation chances by next Friday and Saturday. This Weekend: Crisp but Calm. Lows will dip into the mid-20s across...