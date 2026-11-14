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Joshua Grant returns to international stage, announces FC Naples contract extension
By Weather Authority,3 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. - It's been quite a year for Joshua Grant. An unexpected phone call sent the 19-year-old FC Naples goalkeeper rushing to the airport for another opportunity to represent his country. Grant received his third call-up to Jamaica's senior national team after starting goalkeeper Andre Blake suffered an injury...
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