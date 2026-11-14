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Teen Suspects Slip Through Unlocked Window, Swipe Jewelry in Brooklyn Burglary
By Mallory Decker,4 days ago
E. 95th St. & Winthrop St. — Approximate Burglary Residence Location. Two young men slipped through an unlocked side window of a Brooklyn home and walked away with jewelry and an iPhone, and now police are asking the public to help put names to the faces caught on camera. The break-in happened near East 95th and Winthrop streets, and investigators say the suspects could be as young as 16 or as old as 21.
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