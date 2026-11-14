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‘We have to change our strategy going forward’: MS Sen-Elect on Dem investment in the South
13 days ago
Democrats have performed remarkably well in formerly Republican states. One of the most stunning victories happened this week in Mississippi when Scott Colom was declared the winner in the Mississippi Senate race against incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith. Colom is the first Democrat elected senator in Mississippi since John Stennis in 1982. He joins "The Weekend" to discuss his historic win and his priorities for Congress.
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