undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Nationwide ground stop of flights lifted; ‘things seem to be working,’ says Homeland Security secretary
By Tiffany DeMasters,12 days ago
This story was updated at 3:54 p.m., Nov. 13, 2026. The Federal Aviation Administration announced the nationwide ground stop of all domestic flights is lifted, after 4 1/2 hours of uncertainty caused by a telecommunications outage that resulted in thousands of delays and cancellations at most U.S. airports. U.S. Homeland...