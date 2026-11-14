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AI Platform AIAEC Gains Ground Across Arizona as Cities Embrace New Approach to Development
By Featured Editorials,3 days ago
Scottsdale Pilots QPoint for Plan Review as Gilbert and Globe Test ChatAEC for Property Research. From Scottsdale to Gilbert and Globe, Arizona cities of all sizes are turning to Phoenix-based AIAEC to change how they research properties, review development plans and access information that can affect projects long before construction begins.