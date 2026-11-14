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Traitor to the nation? Brazil cannot afford the luxury of doubting Raphinha
By Ahmad Salah,3 days ago
This came in an article by Douglas Ceconello, a journalist at the Brazilian website Globo, who stressed that this fan perception earned the Barcelona forward the label of "traitor to the nation". His words were read as a sign he no longer wanted to wear the Brazil shirt. Watch the full answer on video, though, and it becomes clear he later explained that potential injuries could harm the national team itself.