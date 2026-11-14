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The tiny numbers printed on your extension cord decide what's safe to plug in
By Jonathon Jachura,4 days ago
The surge protector in my garage kept tripping. I had a portable AC (Honeywell) and a dehumidifier (which I forgot to turn off) plugged into it. Both units have compressors and were plugged into the same Anker power strip. If the AC unit and dehumidifier turned on at the same time, they'd pull more amps than the strip was rated for.