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My soundbar finally does surround after I changed one Roku audio setting
By Michael Bizzaco,3 days ago
I’ve been a Roku devotee for about as long as streaming devices and smart TVs have been around. Over the last several years, Roku OS has expanded yet again, giving users access to additional apps, features, and settings. It pays to learn about some of these optimizations, especially if you have a soundbar and Roku device connected to the same TV (or if you own a Roku-branded TV). Roku OS leans on the idea of plug-and-play audio; just hook up the soundbar or external speakers, and the TV takes care of all the processing.