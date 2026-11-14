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Patriots' Reggie Gilliam: Comes off IR
By RotoWire Staff,4 days ago
The Patriots activated Gilliam (knee), who remains questionable for Sunday's game against Detroit, from injured reserve Saturday, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports. Gilliam landed on IR on Oct. 10 and had his 21-day practice window opened Wednesday. By coming off injured reserve Saturday, the veteran fullback has a chance to suit up Sunday, though he remains officially questionable. Gilliam was limited in all three of New England's practice this week.