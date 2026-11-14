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Titans' Xavier Restrepo: Promoted to 53-man roster
By RotoWire Staff,4 days ago
The Titans elevated Restrepo from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. It's the second game in a row that Restrepo has been elevated to the 53-man roster, and he'll provide the Titans will extra depth at wide receiver in the absence of Carnell Tate (shoulder). Restrepo played 19 snaps on special teams and logged two solo tackles during the Titans' Week 8 overtime loss to the Bengals.