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Clemson falls at home to Georgia Tech team that had just fired 4 coaches; Tait Reynolds exits early, Christopher Vizzina takes big hit late
By Andy Backstrom,3 days ago
Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key fired four coaches on Monday, namely defensive coordinator Jason Semore. The Yellow Jackets came into the weekend on a four-game losing streak and ranking toward the bottom of the FBS in several defensive categories. At Clemson on Saturday afternoon, Key's team quieted the noise...