undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Flag Football Registration Extended to Nov. 18 for Monterey Rec’s Winter Season
By Monterey Bay Parent Editors,11 days ago
Good news for families who missed the first deadline: Monterey Recreation has extended registration for its winter flag football season through Wednesday, November 18. The program is built to be fun and rewarding for players, parents and teams, so it’s a good way to keep kids active over the winter break and into the new year.