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Zinedine Zidane slams rumors of tension with Kylian Mbappe: ‘It’s a shame and quite annoying’
By Gianni Taina,4 days ago
Zinedine Zidane has decided to speak out about one of the topics that has surrounded France’s camp in recent days. Ahead of the Nations League match against Turkey on Sunday, the coach addressed the rumors of a complicated relationship with Kylian Mbappe and made it clear that he is not pleased with what is being said.