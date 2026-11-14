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Father and 5-year-old son die in Branch County rollover crash; 4-year-old girl injured
By Donny Ede,4 days ago
OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man and his son lost their lives while his daughter was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Branch County on Friday. Just before 6:30 p.m., a 2017 Buick Enclave driven by a 26-year-old man was traveling westbound on East Central Road when it left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned in a field south of the road, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).