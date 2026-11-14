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Stags Complete Unbeaten Metro Regular Season with Senior Day Sweep
4 days ago
FAIRFIELD, Conn. – Fairfield University Volleyball capped off the fourth 18-0 regular season in conference history with a 3-0 sweep of visiting Niagara on Senior Day at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. Mamie Krubally led the way with 10 kills on .500 hitting as the Stags took the match by set scores of 25-15, 25-17, and 25-9. Fairfield's 18-0 Metro record is a part of a 24-5 overall mark. The Stags join the 2006, 2016, and 2017 Fairfield teams as the only squads in conference history to finish at 18-0. "18-0 was never a goal, but it is pretty special," said Head CoachNancy Somera. "I think I'm most proud of the fact that it wasn't just a case of two or three players carrying the team; it's taken contributions from everybody to have the success that we've had this season. We will celebrate this accomplishment tonight, and then we'll be back in the practice gym focusing on our main goal, which is two wins next weekend at the Metro Championship."