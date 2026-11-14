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High Surf Warning: Stay Off the Coast This Weekend, Officials Urge Families
By Monterey Bay Parent Editors,11 days ago
Public safety agencies are asking residents and visitors to stay away from the shoreline this weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning from Friday evening, November 13, through Sunday morning, November 15. A west-northwest swell is expected to bring breaking waves of 25 to 35 feet, with occasional sets reaching 40 to 50 feet.