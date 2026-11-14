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Old Fisherman’s Grotto Owners Launch Annual Turkey Drive for Monterey Peninsula Families
By Monterey Bay Parent Editors,2 days ago
The Shake brothers and The Salvation Army of the Monterey Peninsula are back with their annual holiday drive, and this year they’re hoping to beat last year’s record. Grocery prices keep going up, and for a lot of families on the Monterey Peninsula a traditional Thanksgiving dinner is getting harder to afford. Local restaurateurs Chris Shake and Sabu J.R. Shake want to help, and they’re asking the community to join them.