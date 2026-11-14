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“Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender” Digital Code Giveaway
By Douglas Davidson,3 days ago
2026 saw the return of the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe to television with Seven Havens and in theaters/streaming with Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender. The former jumps ahead over 200 years after The Legend of Korra completed, while the latter jumps only a few years (comparatively) after the 100-year-war ended. Directed by Lauren Montgomery, audiences are invited to join series favorites Aang, Katara, Sokka, Toph, and Zuko as they go on an adventure that provides a chance for Aang to bring back the air nomads. Now out on home video, EoM is delighted to offer one (1) digital code for Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, courtesy of Paramount Pictures Home Entertainment via Alliance Entertainment, to one luck individual. No Avatar State required; merely submit an entry before time runs out.