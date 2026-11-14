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Eosinophilic esophagitis diagnoses rising, often misidentified as food allergy
By Maddy Grieco,12 days ago
PHOENIX — Often misdiagnosed as food allergy, eosinophilic esophagitis prevalence is rising in the U.S., according to results of two studies presented at the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Annual Scientific Meeting. Healio previously reported that modifying dietary intake or using medications, such as proton pump inhibitors...