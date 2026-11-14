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Scientists Discover a Surprising New Power of Honey That Could Protect Your Skin
By Society for Experimental Biology,4 days ago
Honey’s medical uses may go beyond healing wounds, as laboratory experiments suggest multifloral honey could strengthen human skin cells’ defenses against damaging UV radiation. Ultraviolet (UV) radiation from sunlight can accelerate skin aging and place cells under stress, potentially contributing to damage that precedes skin cancer. As scientists...