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Mechanical Malfunction Likely Caused Goleta Plane Crash That Critically Injured 2 People
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Editor in Chief,4 days ago
A mechanical malfunction is believed to have caused a small plane to crash in Goleta early last year, leaving two people critically injured, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. Investigation into the Jan. 29, 2025, incident involving a single-engine Cirrus SR22 revealed a likely problem with the plane’s flap...
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