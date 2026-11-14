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Learn & Play Chinese Mahjong @ the Kenmore Branch of the Town of Tonawanda Public Library
By queenseyes,3 days ago
Are you a traditional game player? Cards, backgammon, chess, etc.? If so, maybe you’re looking to pick up a new game this winter?. Starting in the new year, the Kenmore Branch of the Town of Tonawanda Public Library is hosting Learn & Play Chinese Mahjong, a series of afternoon sessions starting Thursday, January 7, and running through the end of January. Whether you’ve never touched a tile or you’ve been playing for years, everyone is welcome join in on the fun.