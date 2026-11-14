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Conan Exiles Enhanced – Legacy of the Giant-Kings: Part Three
By Alto Vald,13 days ago
Funcom and Inflexion Games have released the final chapter of the story ark for survival game Conan Exiles Enhanced. Legacy of the Giant-Kings: Part Three features new quest, challenging encounters, and the conclusion to Akhamet’s story. Along with the release, the team presented a brand-new launching trailer, presenting several cut scenes and teasing the plot. Moreover, the update fixes many known bugs and issues.