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'Tai does it all': Cards' Peete wins Offensive Player of the Year honors after electric fall
By Jim Callis,2 days ago
PEORIA, Ariz. -- In some Arizona Fall League seasons, there's a player who has that it factor. Ronald Acuña Jr. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Kevin McGonigle. This year, it's Cardinals outfielder Tai Peete. Not only was he the developmental circuit's most electric player, he also was its Offensive Player of the Year. He slashed .351/.441/.662, set an AFL record by tripling in four consecutive games, topped the circuit with 20 steals and ranked in the top five in nine offensive categories. He also finished second in the Home Run Derby on Fall Stars Game weekend.