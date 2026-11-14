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Huntingdon soars past Belhaven, finishes season with 28-7 victory
By WSFA 12 News Staff,4 days ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Huntingdon earned a 28-7 victory over Belhaven behind a strong defensive performance and three second-half touchdowns. The Hawks started slow, punting on their first two possessions. Huntingdon’s defense responded by forcing a three-and-out on Belhaven’s opening drive, highlighted by a nine-yard sack from Noah Abrams. The defense continued to make plays, and Zayden Cruce recovered a fumble on a Belhaven punt return to give Huntingdon possession.