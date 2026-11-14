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Howard Johnson
12 days ago
(Photo courtesy of the Jurrens Funeral Home of Sibley) Howard Johnson, age 89 of Ashton, passed away Friday, November 13th at his home in Ashton. A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 20th at Bethel Reformed Church in Sheldon with Pastor Dave Van Kley, officiating. A prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m., Friday November 20th at the Ashton American Legion Community Center in Ashton. Interment will follow the prayer service in the Gilman Township Cemetery.