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‘Of course we believed’: Wales captain Lake after knocking over the All Blacks
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Nothing in recent years signalled Wales would ever beat the All Blacks. Whenever New Zealand has rolled into Cardiff it’s been a common refrain among Wales supporters that they’ll die before they ever see their team topple the visitor. That’s the legacy of 73 years of heartbreak at the hands of New Zealand.