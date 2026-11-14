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Review: Paul Winker at Cheerleader, Dallas
By Francis Chung,4 days ago
Getting to Cheerleader is like finding a mirage in the desert, then discovering an oasis behind it. The route doesn’t come up on Google Maps. If it does, it sends you to a corner beside a glass-and-grass lot or a corrugated-metal shed, near empty shipping-container trailers, lots with rusty machinery and weeds, fences, and, of course, alley-cat heaven. Even after you reach the address, Cheerleader is easy to miss.
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