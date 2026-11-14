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The age of TV spying is far from over and its almost impossible to escape
By Anthony Marcusa,4 days ago
Every technology user accepts some sort of surveillance on their devices, whether it's a smartphone, streaming app, or even a smart TV. But there is a belief that when you use these devices, you can at least employ certain settings and measures that limit what is being found out about you. No one thinks you can completely avoid tracking unless you are offline, but users expect some bit of effort and opportunity around privacy.