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The Most Epic Lazy River In Maryland Is Hiding At This Incredibly Fun Water Park
By Zoe Rodriguez,12 days ago
Maryland doesn’t exactly scream tropical paradise, but somebody clearly forgot to tell the lazy river at this Ocean City water park. Splash Mountain Water Park sits right there on the Ocean City boardwalk scene, and it’s home to a lazy river so relaxing it makes you question why you ever bothered with regular vacations before.
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