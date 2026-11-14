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No. 5 Men's Basketball Cruises Past Howard Payne 118-76
12 days ago
STORM LAKE, Iowa – The No. 5 nationally ranked Gustavus Adolphus College men's basketball team put together a dominant offensive performance Friday evening, defeating Howard Payne University 118-76 at Siebens Fieldhouse in Storm Lake, Iowa. The Gusties scored 54 points in the first half and added 64 in the second, shooting 52.5% from the field and 52.0% from three-point range to secure the 42-point victory. With the win, Gustavus improves to 2-1 overall on the season.