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Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association Provides Recommended Classifications for 2027-2029
4 days ago
The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association Classification Committee has provided recommended classifications for the 2027-2029 school years. The recommendations are organized under fall sports, winter sports, and spring sports. The classifications will be presented to the MPSSAA Board of Control for approval on Dec. 9, 2026. Until then, the...