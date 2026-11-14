undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Westfield's Camfour Sold for $34M to GrabAGun After 20 Years Under Local Owners
By Mitch M. Rosenthal,4 days ago
65 Westfield Industrial Park Rd. — Approximate Site of Camfour Sale. A 74-year-old Westfield institution has a new owner. Camfour, the firearms distributor based at 65 Westfield Industrial Park Road, has been sold for $34 million to GrabAGun Digital Holdings Inc., a publicly traded company based in Texas whose stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PEW. The sellers were Peter A. Picknelly and two other local investors who had owned the company for about 20 years.
2