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Syracuse Erases A 15-Point Deficit To Stun NC State Behind Calvin Russell III's Performance
By BCSNN Staff,3 days ago
BCSNN — Syracuse spent most of Saturday afternoon chasing the game. By the final minute, the Orange were celebrating one of their most dramatic victories of the season. Trailing by 15 points entering the fourth quarter, Syracuse scored 21 unanswered points, forced two late turnovers and rallied past NC State 34–31 at Carter-Finley Stadium to keep its postseason hopes alive.