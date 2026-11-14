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AI-Assisted Patching Lessons From Google’s Project Fortify
By ODSC Team,3 days ago
When an AI agent flags a vulnerability in a service you run, what evidence would you need before shipping its patch? I’d start with a test that exposes the flaw in the deployed version, then run the same test against the proposed fix. That gives a reviewer something concrete to challenge. It also answers only half the question. If the patch blocks a legitimate request along with the malicious one, you’ve traded a security issue for a production incident.