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Wake Forest Extends Head Football Coach Jake Dickert Ahead Of Deacs Latest Win
By Wake Forest SportsAthletic Communications,3 days ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Wake Forest football head coach Jake Dickert announced on Friday that offensive coordinator Rob Ezell has signed a contract extension. Under Ezell's leadership, the Demon Deacon offense this season is scoring more than 43 points per game and led by quarterback Gio Lopez, who is the only quarterback in the country with 24 or more total touchdowns to just one turnover.