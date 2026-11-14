undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Selma Saints fall to Vigor, ending playoff run and historic season
By Rudy Evans,4 days ago
The Selma Saints saw their playoff run come to an end after a tough battle against Vigor in the second round of the playoffs, falling 57–22. Vigor of Prichard came out strong from the opening kickoff, scoring the first touchdown of the game. The Saints faced early struggles with turnovers, including Kole Moody (#1) giving up possession and Cedrick Simmons (#3) fumbling. Vigor capitalized on the opportunities, putting multiple touchdowns on the scoreboard and building an early lead.