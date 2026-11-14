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Phoenix DUI Suspect Freed After Judge Can't Tell If AI Wrote His Arrest Report
By David Martinez,4 days ago
A man accused of driving 100 miles per hour on Interstate 10 in Phoenix was released from custody after a judge said he could not determine probable cause because the arrest report disclosed that artificial intelligence had helped generate it. Anthony Edward Rene Quidera, 37, had been accused of driving under the influence, and his case is now raising fresh questions about how police departments use AI tools to write up arrests.
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