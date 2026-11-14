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Nebraska 31 - Rutgers 0 - First Huskers Shutout of the Big Ten Era
By Jon Johnston,4 days ago
Nebraska beat Rutgers 31-0 on Saturday in Piscataway, and the losing streak is dead. Four straight losses, an offensive coordinator fired, a fan base ready to burn it all down, and then a clean, boring, physical shutout. It’s the first shutout Nebraska has posted in the Big Ten era, and I believe the first of any kind since the 2009 Holiday Bowl against Arizona. That’s a long time between donuts.